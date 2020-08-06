Northbound Howard Frankland Bridge closed after suspects jump into water after crash

article

Northbound traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge is backed up while crews search for two suspects who jumped into the water after a crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle travelling “at a high rate of speed” along northbound Interstate 275 in Pinellas County this afternoon, but pulled off the chase when the vehicle would not stop.

The vehicle continued on the Howard Frankland, where it crashed into other vehicles. Troopers say two people from the speeding vehicle got out and jumped off the bridge. One suspect has since been caught but the search continues for the second suspect.

The view from SkyFOX showed all Tampa-bound lanes are blocked on the Pinellas side, and a large law enforcement presence is on the scene.

FDOT image

One lane of southbound traffic was also blocked earlier, but traffic was getting by.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.

