Norwegian cruise worker arrested in Alaska for allegedly stabbing 3 people onboard: report

The FBI has arrested a Norwegian cruise ship worker in Alaska after he allegedly stabbed three people with medical scissors while onboard, reports say.

The suspect, identified as Ntando Sogoni from South Africa, was recently hired by Norwegian and boarded its Encore cruise ship in Seattle on Sunday, the Juneau Empire newspaper reports, citing an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Judy. The ship left that day for a weeklong, round-trip excursion to Alaska with stops including Glacier Bay National Park and Victoria, British Columbia.

"According to court documents, on May 6, 2024, Ntando Sogoni, 35, was working on the cruise ship when other ship employees observed the defendant attempting to deploy a lifeboat," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska said in a statement. "Sogoni was contacted by ship security and escorted to the ship’s medical center for an assessment.

"Upon arrival, Sogoni physically attacked a security guard and a male nurse inside an examination room and proceeded to enter another examination room where a woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was being examined," the statement continued. "He grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face. He also stabbed two security guards who intervened -- one in the head and one in the back and shoulders."

Sogoni, who officials say was detained in the ship’s jail, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday in Juneau, Alaska.

He is now facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

If convicted, he faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Norwegian did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The alleged stabbing happened as the ship was passing west of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, on the way to Alaska, The Associated Press reports.

