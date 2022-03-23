‘Nothing is etched in stone’: Future of Sand Piper Golf Course undecided as owner seeks community input

A potential plan to re-develop the Sand Piper Golf Course by building more homes is causing a stir among Sun City Center residents who either want more walking trails and green space or for it to remain untouched.

It was a packed house Wednesday at the Sun City Center Community Hall where one-by-one residents sounded off over potential plans to re-develop the Sand Piper Golf Course.

"Leave it as it is. There's no reason we have to build more here," Sun City Center resident Marlis Kuykendall said.

Residents tell FOX 13 the course is old doesn't make financial sense to repair. Club Link, the course's owner, is planning to sell, but first wants input from residents on potential development plans.

One option is to build more homes, which is something many residents oppose.

"It's going to create a problem because of all the traffic. The traffic is bad enough on 674 as it is so if we're going to have more houses built here. It's going to be so congested. It's unbelievable," Kuykendall stated.

READ Attempt at scaring vultures ruffled feathers of Sun City Center residents who say it’s disturbing all birds

Kuykendall moved into the development in March 2020. She says never would have bought had she known there would be a chance her beautiful golf course view might be obstructed.

"I'm glad that Club Link has come down to give an explanation of what they're thinking and what they would like to accomplish. They've given a lot of ifs and ands. Nothing is etched in stone," Sun City Center resident Larry Smith stated.

READ 'I built a house and she built a home': Sun City Center couple reflects on 80 years of marriage

The land has yet to be sold and Club Link is still in the phase of gathering feedback. While there has been talk of building new homes there's also been talk about developing the land into walking trails and more green space.

"Some people feel we are already at capacity and would like to stop all building and they're expressing it quite well that they don't want to see anything, but we have a number of people in our community that would like to see put-put golf courses," Smith said.

Advertisement

Development plans have yet to be finalized. Wednesday's meeting was the first of many in the future. The golf course is set to close by no later than 2024.