Good weather expected for latest spy satellite launch attempt

The nation’s intelligence community is hoping that a long-delayed spy satellite can finally make it to space tonight. United Launch Alliance (ULA) will try again to get the Delta IV Heavy rocket and its classified payload off the ground just after sunset.

The NROL-44 launch for the National Reconnaissance Office was scrubbed several times this fall because of a mix of weather and last-second technical issues.

One abort came 7 seconds before liftoff. That came month after an abort that happened just three seconds before liftoff as the triple-core rocket’s three engines were in the process of igniting.

ULA has spent weeks chasing down the cause of the technical issues and performing work on the aging launch pad. Ground support equipment played a role in at least one of the aborts.

Launch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., though the window extends until 10:30 p.m.

Forecasters expect a 90-percent chance of good weather at the just-renamed Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

