Nurse finds crackpipe hidden in patient's rectum during emergency surgery

The Brief A stabbing victim transported to the Emergency Room leads to a stash of drugs. Bayfront officials contacted law enforcement after making the find in a body cavity search. The stabbing victim gets arrested following surgery for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.



Emergency Room personnel have to be ready for anything, and sometimes that "anything" isn’t what anyone else would expect.

On June 7, a stabbing victim was brought into the emergency room of Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in need of surgery for his injury. What the medical team discovered led to that man’s arrest upon release from the hospital.

The backstory:

Michael Cornelius O’Neill was the victim of a stabbing. On June 7, he was transported to Bayfront’s Emergency Room in need of surgery.

While the surgery preparation work was going on, a registered nurse located several items hidden in the man’s rectum.

According to the arrest affidavit, the RN located a crimped piece of tin foil, a lighter and a glass pipe with a burnt brillo end. Inside the tin foil were several pieces of a "white rocky substance" which tested positive for cocaine.

OTHER NEWS: Diddy found guilty of prostitution; acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering

The surgery for O’Neill was successful.

He was arrested on June 27 and charged with possession of a controlled substance for cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

What's next:

Michael O’Neill made his first appearance in court on the charges against him on June 28. He was given $5,500 bond. He did post bond and has been released.