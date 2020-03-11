Ocala woman won $396 million Powerball jackpot after buying 'Quick Pick' ticket

One woman from Ocala is Florida’s 13th Powerball Jackpot winner after claiming the $396 million prize.

According to the Florida Lottery, 61-year-old Sheryll Goedert had the winning ticket, but she didn’t choose her own numbers. Instead, she purchased a “Quick Pick” ticket that randomly assigns numbers. The drawing was from on Jan. 29.

She chose to take home the one-time lump sum of $276,558,034.09.

Goedert bought her ticket at a 7-Eleven, located at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. That store, by the way, will get a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, with an estimated $110 million jackpot.

