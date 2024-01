A fatal crash claimed the life of an Odessa woman on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old woman was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on State Road 54, east of Marathon Road, shortly after 3:30 p.m., when she lost control of the truck.

Troopers say the truck crossed the median and westbound lanes of the highway and then crashed into two trees.

The woman died at the scene, according to FHP.