One-hour supper: Ground beef stroganoff recipe

Ground beef stroganoff recipe

Makes about 6 servings

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground beef

2 tablespoons butter

8 oz sliced baby Portobello mushrooms

1 cup chopped onions

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup sour cream

6 cups cooked egg noodles

Parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions