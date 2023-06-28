One-hour supper: Ground beef stroganoff recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Ground beef stroganoff recipe
Makes about 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 8 oz sliced baby Portobello mushrooms
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups beef broth
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup sour cream
- 6 cups cooked egg noodles
- Parsley for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef crumbling it into the pan as you do. Cook, continuing to break the ground beef up until it’s cooked through, about 7 minutes. Remove the ground beef to a bowl and set aside. Leave the fat from the ground beef in the skillet and add the butter. Add the mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft, and the mushroom are cooked, about 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the mushroom mixture and mix it in. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes stirring often until thickened. Add the broth, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Add the ground beef back to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally until the mixture is bubbling hot and thickened, adding a little more broth if needed to thin it. Remove from the heat and add the sour cream. Mix well until fully blended. Serve over the noodles and garnish with chopped fresh parsley.