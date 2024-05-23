Off-duty Pinellas County deputy arrests alleged drunk driver after I-275 pursuit

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A Pinellas County deputy on his way home from work arrested a driver for DUI after she led him on a pursuit on I-275 late Wednesday night.

According to affidavits, at 11:13 p.m. on Wednesday, the deputy saw a white Pontiac SUV driving recklessly on northbound I-275 in Hillsborough County.

The car was swerving across multiple lanes, affecting other drivers who started to move away and flash their lights to warn others. The deputy was driving home from his shift in full uniform, driving his patrol vehicle.

According to records, the patrol vehicle was a white unmarked Tahoe SUV with a yellow Sheriff's Office license plate attached to the rear.

"The Deputy, although in an off-duty capacity and outside of his jurisdiction, recognized the dangerous situation unfolding and activated his blue/red emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle."

However, the Pontiac refused to stop and continued driving for seven miles on northbound I-275 at ‘highway speeds.’

The off-duty deputy followed the SUV as it swerved across all three lanes, maneuvering behind and beside it to warn the driver of the traffic stop. The deputy also tried to contact dispatch and alert local officers but didn't receive backup in time.

At 11:22 p.m. near milepost 50, the deputy conducted a PIT maneuver to force the vehicle to stop. When other authorities arrived to the scene, they interviewed the defendant and driver. Taylor Ellison, 25, and saw that the driver had bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages before driving.

Ellison was trying to go to Lakeland but was confused about her current location, according to the affidavit. She also admitted she knew a police office was behind her but was confused about pulling over.

She was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to yield to law enforcement.