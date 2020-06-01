Officer holds 'free hugs' sign during peaceful protests in Polk County

article

During a peaceful protest in Polk County Monday, officers held signs saying "free hugs" and "don't blame all for actions of few."

The protest was one of the thousands across the country as citizens mourn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video of Floyd's death, while he was being taken into police custody, sparked outrage across the nation.

A curfew was put into place in Polk County after a weekend of what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called "ugliness," which included looters and people blocking traffic.

The scene in Auburndale Monday was much different, with several speakers addressing the crowd, expressing their frustrations with racial injustice and police brutality.