Officers, deputies saturate Pinellas streets to prevent DUIs

Officers from seven law enforcement agencies in Pinellas County joined forces Friday to kick off a DUI Wolf Pack weekend, looking for anyone driving impaired.

“Look out for each other, back each other up, let’s have a safe night,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office DUI Unit Sgt. Mark Eastty told a room of about 50 deputies and officers.

Starting Friday night, they aim to saturate the roadways in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

“We’re just gonna go out and stop cars for traffic infractions and remove impaired drivers from the roadway,” Eastty said.

Officers were briefed before starting the enforcement, and also reminded why they put their lives on the line to hopefully prevent tragedies from happening. Friday night’s Wolf Pack Operation is dedicated to Harvey and Edward Delzer, who were rear-ended by a speeding and impaired driver.

The fatal four-vehicle wreck happened July 28, 2018. Ed, 59, and his 86-year-old father, Harvey were stopped at a red light when James Wolf plowed into their car from behind, going about 80 miles and hour. Both men were killed.

“It was a very horrific crash,” Eastty said.

Advertisement

Wolf was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter. His trial was set to start over the summer, but the 60-year-old died in jail about six months after the crash.

Officials say they hope DUI patrols like this raise awareness about the dangers of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Annually we see thousands of people die, and these are deaths that don’t have to happen,” said Kayla Mcduffie with MADD. "We see thousands of people injured and it absolutely does not have to happen because it’s 100% preventable.”