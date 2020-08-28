Officer’s suspension following death of Bradley Hulett may impact other cases

Tampa police officer Edwin Perez got a one-week suspension after an internal affairs investigation concluded he did not properly store his loaded gun inside him home. What followed was the tragic shooting death of 15-year-old Bradley Hulett after the officer's son got a hold of the gun.

Another teen, Christopher Bevan, is accused of pulling the trigger and killing Hulett.

Now, a Brady letter is being sent out by the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. It's going out to every defense attorney involving Perez. If Perez had a hand in their case or any role, prosecutors -- by law -- must disclose any personnel stains in the officer's file.

Attorney Anthony Rickman, who represents Bradley Hulett's parents, said every detail of Perez's actions will be scrutinized by the defense if the judge allows it.

"The defense will attempt to attack the officer's credibility. They will attempt to show through deposition that the officer has this internal affairs jacket that is not clean. That his personnel file is not clean," explained Rickman.

One of those cases is the international kidnapping of Dexter Salamey. His father, Ali Salemey is accused of kidnapping Dexter from his mother and taking him Lebanon. The child was eventually returned and Salamey is now in jail in Pinellas County facing federal and state kidnapping charges.

Patrick Leduc, who represents the mother in this case, said, “Officer Perez's internal affairs issues shouldn't impact this case. “I’m not clear how much of a relevant witness he is in the grand scheme of things anyway."

But that's just one case, Rickman said Perez has involvement in many more cases and prosecutors know he could end up being a liability.

Perez was not criminally charged in the Hulett case.