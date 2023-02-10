Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI

A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit.

Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a single lane, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle struck a curb.

The responding officer initiated a traffic stop and believe the driver, identified as 29-year-old Attila Tapolyai, was impaired, officials said.

Tapolyai was taken into custody and took a breathalyzer test that came back with 0.177. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

He was booked into Orient Road Jail on a DUI charge. According to the agency, he has been with the sheriff's office for five years and is a patrol deputy.

Tapolyai was placed on administrative leave without pay.