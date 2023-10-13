Officials issue swim advisory for Bahia Beach, high bacteria levels indicate fecal pollution

article

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County announced that there is a potential health risk to the bathing public at Bahia Beach due to high bacteria levels.

DOH-Hillsborough does not recommend swimming while water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci). That bacteria is normally found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals, according to officials.

High bactria levels may indicate an increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes.

DOH-Hillsborough said the presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

For more information on latest testing on all saltwater beaches, click here.