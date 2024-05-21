Veteran-owned Riverview business sells crocheted creations and baked goods

Sandi Millhouse is a veteran and founder of Made By Sandi, a business that combines her two passions: baking and crocheting.

"I love to bake, I’ve been doing it for most of my life. And I love crocheting as well, so why pick?" she laughed.

Many of her crocheted creations are bought as gifts for birthdays, baby showers, or Christmas.

"Every once in a while, you get someone who doesn’t have grandkids yet, but they say ‘Boy, I sure wish I did!’," said Millhouse.

Some of her designs include octopuses, frogs, dinosaurs, and whales.

Sandi’s also been baking since she was a small child. Her most popular items at markets are her cinnamon buns.

She sells baked goods and crocheted creations online. For more information, click here.

Every month you can find her at the Big Bend Market in Riverview. For more information, click here.

