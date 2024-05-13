Tampa veterans serve boba milk teas, lemonade with 'Boba by the Bay'

Boba by the Bay is a mobile drink truck in Tampa. Instead of food, they serve boba milk teas and fresh squeezed lemonade out of their tiny, but standout Honda Acty van.

"Boba is really popular right now. There are lots of storefronts that sell it, but not a lot of mobile trucks," says Boba by the Bay co-owner Veronica Bowles.

Both Bowles and her co-owner, Daniel Passman, are Marine Corps veterans.

"In 2011, we both came to Tampa to start working at Special Operations Command at MacDill and both of us just fell in love with the area," said Passman.

After leaving defense work, both wanted to start a small business in the area, and Boba by the Bay was born.

"It’s hard to stress out about lemonade and boba tea, you know?" laughed Bowles. "Versus something where peoples lives could be on the line, so it’s definitely much more chill."

Check out their website, www.bobabythebay.com, to see the menu, book them for a private event or find out where they’ll be parked this weekend.

