One dead, another seriously injured in shooting at Temple Terrace gas station, police say

One person was killed and another was rushed to hospital after a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station late Monday evening, police said.

The Temple Terrace Police Department said officers responded to the 7-Star gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway about a reported shooting.

Police found two victims at the gas station, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the other victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TTPD said the investigation is ongoing, and they are trying to find information related to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Terrace Police Department at (813) 989-7110.