Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say

Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.

Both men, who are from Hillsborough County, are gang members in the Latin Kings. Investigators believe Clavel and Bravo were trying to cross the Southern border into Mexico to escape arrest.

Previous mugshots for Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

"As our downtown area changes and evolves and grows, we want the public and the community to know that the safety and security of our residents and visitors of the city of Tampa are a top priority," Chief O'Connor said. "Our efforts and resources poured into this case are an example of that."

The Tampa Police Department first identified Bravo as one of two suspects in the shooting at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street in Tampa. The shooting happened early in the morning on October 9.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Detectives said a 30-year-old man was shot and killed during the incident, and six other adult victims were injured. The 30-year-old was visiting from California and attending a wedding in town when the shooting took place.

At the time, O'Connor confirmed the shooting started with a fight between two groups inside the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge. After those involved in the fight were asked to leave, shots were fired outside of the bar.

Tampa police responded to a deadly bar shooting in downtown on October 9. A 30-year-old man visiting from California was killed after shots were fired outside.

Bar fights leading to shootings in the Franklin Street area are becoming too common for nearby residents. This was the fourth shooting in the last 10 months.

Tampa police said they are working with Texas authorities to extradite Clavel and Bravo. Bravo is facing three charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Clavel is facing a first-degree murder charge.