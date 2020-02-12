One dead following shooting in Tampa

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday.

Tampa police responded to the shooting, which occurred in the 3000 block of North Nebraska Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Police said they received a report that shots were fired in that area.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 25 and 35, around 5’8 feet tall, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie. They said he was last seen heading west from the shooting scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.