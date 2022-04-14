One dead in semi-crash along U.S. 301, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that has closed U.S. Highway 301.

The collision occurred early Thursday morning and at least one person dead. U.S. 301 is closed between McIntosh Road and Stacy Road.

The crash involved a semi-truck, sedan, and pickup truck.

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.