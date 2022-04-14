Expand / Collapse search

One dead in semi-crash along U.S. 301, troopers say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that has closed U.S. Highway 301.

The collision occurred early Thursday morning and at least one person dead. U.S. 301 is closed between McIntosh Road and Stacy Road.

The crash involved a semi-truck, sedan, and pickup truck.

At least one person was airlifted to a hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

READ: Deputies locate car belonging to missing Tampa mother found dead in Pasco County

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.