Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:56 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

One-eyed pelican with broken wing rescued by Florida deputy

By
Published  April 11, 2024 4:45pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - An injured pelican is recovering in Florida after losing its eye and breaking a wing. 

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says several people contacted the agency about an injured brown pelican at a Fernandina Beach boat ramp. 

The sheriff’s office’s Ag-Marine unit was able to capture the bird and a detective worked tirelessly to find a way to help the animal. 

READ: Florida's native snake population sees decline caused by invasive parasite: Researcher

On Thursday, the agency announced on social media that it had found a bird sanctuary and an emergency veterinarian who agreed to care for the pelican. 

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

NCSO stressed that its priority is to see that the bird is safely relocated and is able to recover. It is unclear how the pelican got injured. 

The agency went on to thank everyone who let them know about the injured animal and for supporting its efforts to protect wildlife. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
 