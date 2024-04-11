One-eyed pelican with broken wing rescued by Florida deputy

An injured pelican is recovering in Florida after losing its eye and breaking a wing.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says several people contacted the agency about an injured brown pelican at a Fernandina Beach boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office’s Ag-Marine unit was able to capture the bird and a detective worked tirelessly to find a way to help the animal.

On Thursday, the agency announced on social media that it had found a bird sanctuary and an emergency veterinarian who agreed to care for the pelican.

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

NCSO stressed that its priority is to see that the bird is safely relocated and is able to recover. It is unclear how the pelican got injured.

The agency went on to thank everyone who let them know about the injured animal and for supporting its efforts to protect wildlife.

