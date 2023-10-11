One-hour Supper: Mexican Street Corn Pizza recipe

Learn to make Ray Lampe’s Mexican street corn pizza.

The recipe makes about 4 servings.

Ingredients:

1 par-cooked pizza crust

Olive oil

½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, halve and thinly sliced

2 medium Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

2 ears of corn, kernels removed from the cob

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 ½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup Cotija cheese

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Instructions:

Preheat the oven or grill to cook indirect at 400°.

Drizzle a little olive oil on the crust and brush it evenly over the surface. Sprinkle the onion, bell pepper, jalapeño and tomato evenly over the crust.

Add the corn and bacon distributing them evenly. Season with salt and pepper.

Top with half of the Cotija cheese and then the mozzarella, spreading them evenly over the pizza. Place in the oven or grill directly on the grate and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Remove to a cutting board and top with the remaining Cotija, the cilantro and the lime juice. To serve, cut into 8 wedges.