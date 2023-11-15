One-hour supper: Ray’s Quesadilla Bar
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make a quesdallia bar.
This is more of an idea than a recipe, so the actual ingredients and quantities will be adjustable as you need and like.
Everyone can make their own quesadilla just the way they like it. Here’s what Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ, likes to have available:
Tortillas
- Spinach flour tortillas
- Tomato basil flour tortillas
- Flour tortillas
Cheese
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Shredded Mexican blend cheese
- Shredded pepper jack cheese
Protein filling
- Chopped grilled chicken breast strips
- Seasoned and cooked taco ground beef
- Cooked and crumbled bacon
Tasty add-ins
- Sliced jalapenos
- Thinly sliced red onion
- Diced roma tomatoes
Toppings
- Salsa
- Sour cream
- Guacamole
- French fried onions
Heat a griddle or large skillet to medium heat. Drizzle with a bit of vegetable oil. Top half of a tortilla with cheese, protein, and some tasty add-ins. Fold in half and place on the griddle. Cook, flipping occasionally until the cheese is melted and the tortillas is crispy and browned to your liking. Eat and repeat!