One-hour supper: Ray’s Quesadilla Bar

By Ray Lampe and Dr. BBQ
This is more of an idea than a recipe, so the actual ingredients and quantities will be adjustable as you need and like. 

Everyone can make their own quesadilla just the way they like it. Here’s what Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ, likes to have available:

Tortillas

  • Spinach flour tortillas
  • Tomato basil flour tortillas
  • Flour tortillas

Cheese

  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • Shredded pepper jack cheese

Protein filling

  • Chopped grilled chicken breast strips
  • Seasoned and cooked taco ground beef
  • Cooked and crumbled bacon

Tasty add-ins

  • Sliced jalapenos
  • Thinly sliced red onion
  • Diced roma tomatoes

Toppings

  • Salsa
  • Sour cream
  • Guacamole
  • French fried onions

Heat a griddle or large skillet to medium heat. Drizzle with a bit of vegetable oil. Top half of a tortilla with cheese, protein, and some tasty add-ins. Fold in half and place on the griddle. Cook, flipping occasionally until the cheese is melted and the tortillas is crispy and browned to your liking. Eat and repeat!