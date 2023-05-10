One-Hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's Sheet Pan Salmon and Asparagus Bake
TAMPA, Fla. - In this edition of Dr. BBQ's One-Hour Suppers, Chef Ray Lampe demonstrates what goes into making a sheet pan salmon and asparagus bake.
This specific recipe can make four servings.
Ingredients
- Four 6 oz pieces of salmon filet
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 8 thin slices of lemon
- Additional shredded parmesan for garnish
For the topping
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup shredded parmesan
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Zest of 1 lemon
For the asparagus
- 1 bunch fresh asparagus
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil and spray with vegetable spray. Lay the salmon pieces in the middle of the sheet pan skin side down. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper.
- In a medium bowl combine the panko, parmesan, olive oil, and lemon zest. Mix well. Top the salmon with the panko mixture spreading it evenly among the pieces.
- Trim the woody ends from the asparagus and lay it in a long shallow pan.
- In a small bowl combine the oil, balsamic, granulated onion and garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix well and pour over the asparagus. Toss to coat well.
- Transfer the asparagus to the sheet pan spreading it evenly around the salmon. Add lemon slices randomly to the sheet pan.
- Place the sheet pan in the oven for about 20 minutes until the salmon is firm to the touch.
- When the salmon is done, remove the sheet pan from the oven and garnish with parmesan cheese. Serve from the pan with additional lemons, if desired.