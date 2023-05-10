One-Hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's Sheet Pan Salmon and Asparagus Bake

In this edition of Dr. BBQ's One-Hour Suppers, Chef Ray Lampe demonstrates what goes into making a sheet pan salmon and asparagus bake.

This specific recipe can make four servings.

Ingredients

Four 6 oz pieces of salmon filet

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

8 thin slices of lemon

Additional shredded parmesan for garnish

For the topping

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup shredded parmesan

2 tablespoons olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

For the asparagus

1 bunch fresh asparagus

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon granulated onion

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions