One person dead after boat crashes into tree in Winter Haven lake, police say

One person was killed in a single boat crash on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at the lake on the north side of Lake Eloise in the unincorporated area of Winter Haven.

Police say they received a call at around 6:50 a.m. from a fisherman reporting there was a disabled boat in the water.

Deputies responded and discovered one deceased person in the water, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.