One person dies following Belleair Bluffs house fire

A house fire in Belleair Bluffs turned deadly, officials said Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Bluff View Drive. Fire officials said the flames were heavy on the first floor of the two-story home. Two occupants were able to self-evacuate but first responders found another occupant, who was taken to Largo Medical Center and passed away.

There was damage to about 25 percent of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.