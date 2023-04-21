One person found dead after New Port Richey house fire
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Pasco County fire officials are investigating a house fire where one person was found dead.
The house fire took place on Compton Lane in New Port Richey on Thursday night.
Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire and the death of the individual, who was not publicly identified.
No other information was immediately provided.