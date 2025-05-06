1 injured in stabbing, CCSO investigation underway

The Brief One person was injured after a disturbance between two people led to a stabbing in Homosassa, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene near Fishbowl Dr. and Halls River Rd. on Tuesday morning. The victim is now listed as stable at the hospital, according to deputies.



The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning in Homosassa.

What we know:

CCSO says deputies responded to the scene near Fishbowl Dr. and Halls River Rd. after a disturbance between two people led to a stabbing.

The victim is now listed as stable at the hospital, according to deputies.

Investigators say that there is no threat to the public as the suspects in this case have been identified.

What we don't know:

The names of any possible suspects in this case have not been provided by the sheriff's office.

