One person injured in Central Ave. shooting in Sarasota

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Central Ave, at around 2:30 in the morning on Saturday.

There is one victim who suffered minor injuries, according to a police report.

Police say that the victim is not cooperating with detectives.

Investigators are still trying to identify suspects, witnesses, and any other possible victims.

Police say the public is not in any danger.



