One person killed in shooting at Scruggs Manor apartment complex, police say

article

One adult male was killed in a shooting at the Scruggs Manor apartment complex on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police say that at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to the apartment complex in reference to a deceased adult male.

READ: TPD arrests suspected police impersonator accused of sexual battery

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives are still working to determine what led to the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.