One person killed in shooting at Scruggs Manor apartment complex, police say
article
TAMPA, Fla. - One adult male was killed in a shooting at the Scruggs Manor apartment complex on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Police say that at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to the apartment complex in reference to a deceased adult male.
READ: TPD arrests suspected police impersonator accused of sexual battery
Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound.
Detectives are still working to determine what led to the incident.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.