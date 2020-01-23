One year later, site of Sebring bank massacre becomes memorial

Today marks one year since five innocent women were shot and killed inside a SunTrust bank.

The building on U.S. 27 has since been demolished. In its place sits a brand new park that was built in the victims' memory.

It was back on January 23, 2019, when Zephen Xaver allegedly walked into the bank branch and randomly started shooting.

Four of the five victims were working inside the bank when they were shot: Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, and Jessica Montague. The fifth victim was a customer named Cynthia Watson.

At 10:30, the community is invited to join Mayor John Shoop for a memorial dedication ceremony.

The memorial features a pentagon-shaped plaque with sunbeams from the SunTrust bank logo emblazoned on it. Each side of the plaque represents one of the five lives lost during the massacre. On it, a plaque reads, "the light shines in the darkness and the darkness can never extinguish it."

Xaver coincidentally will go before a judge tomorrow for pre-trial conference. He's charged with five counts of premeditated murder.