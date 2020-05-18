OneBlood: Donate, and you'll know if you have the coronavirus antibody

article

OneBlood announced Monday it will test all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody.

According to the blood center, the antibody test was authorized by the FDA and will show whether the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the novel coronavirus -- regardless if they ever showed symptoms.

The results will be available about two days after donating, and can be seen in the donor's account on the OneBlood website.

All potential donors are reuired to make an online appointment to donate blood. Appointments can be made through the OneBlood website or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.

