Only surviving suspect in Tampa robbery faces murder charges

Police lights surrounded the Carousel Mobile Home Park back in early October. Gunfire erupted in the early morning hours and when it stopped, three people were dead.

Now, an 18-year-old defendant is facing charges that could send him away for life.

It turns out Mauntellis Williams was the only alleged robber who survived the spray of bullets. Investigators say Williams and his two accomplices planed an armed robbery that day, but what they did not plan for was that the resident would be armed too.

During Williams’ first appearance in court, prosecutor Anthony Falcone told the judge a shootout erupted and three people would end up dead.

"The girlfriend of the intended victim and two of the co-defendants in this case," explained Falcone.

Now the young defendant faces first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

The judge set a high bond of $750,000, meaning Williams will likely stay in jail until his trial.