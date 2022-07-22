Open Season Sportman's Expo opens to outdoor enthusiasts in Lakeland

The Open Season Sportman's Expo is going on at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland from now through Sunday. It's open for anyone who likes hunting, fishing, camping or just being outdoors.

Chris O'Hara, who is the promoter for the event, said Florida is the perfect place to hold an event like this.

"Fishing is huge here," O'Hara said. "There’s a lot of bass fishing down here."

The expo has a little something for every outdoor enthusiast. One vendor is selling camo gear specifically designed for Florida hunters. It has palmetto and other native Florida flora on it. The material also wicks sweat and moisture to make it more comfortable in the state’s hot, humid weather.

Another exhibitor is booking safari's to South Africa. There's also an artist showing off intricate cowboy designs that he carved into the butt of rifles.

There are also seminars by world renown experts such as Byron Ferguson, a world renown trick archer, and Jason Clark of Southeastern Reptile Rescue.

For more information, visit https://www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com/florida/.