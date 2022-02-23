Opening statements to begin Wednesday in HART bus driver stabbing trial

After a jury selection process that took longer than expected, the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida announced late Tuesday that a jury has been seated in the Justin McGriff trial, with opening statements set to start Wednesday morning.

McGriff, who is formerly homeless, is accused in the intentional stabbing of HART bus driver Thomas Dunn while he drove passengers. Dunn died in the May 2019 attack as other passengers watched.

During that bus ride, McGriff can be seen on bus surveillance video approaching Dunn with a knife in his hand and then stabbing him, officials say. Dunn was able to pull the bus over, protecting his other passengers from a crash before he died from his injuries.

In the months that followed the attack, transit systems on both sides of the bay made significant safety changes, including the installation of dividers on Hillsborough and Pinellas buses. The barriers are designed to keep drivers safe and protected from unruly passengers.

PREVIOUS: Prosecutors won't seek death penalty for man accused of murdering HART bus driver

HART also put in security cameras on more of its buses.

The State Attorney’s Office initially sought the death penalty because of the planned nature of the attack, the cruelty demonstrated as it happened fully visible to the public, and because the victim was operating a public bus with patrons on board putting their lives at risk too.

Advertisement

Later in 2019, he was found incompetent to stand trial and sent to the state hospital for treatment. In 2020, the state attorney's office determined that it would not seek the death penalty, meaning that if convicted, McGriff now faces life in prison.