'Operation Partnership' helps veterans navigate the job market

Veterans like Bill Greer have been coming to the Tampa Bay Chamber to network and get pointers on how to translate their military skills into the work force.

"Yes, it can be very difficult," said Greer. "Number one, just working the acronyms out of your vocabulary and how to relate that to a corporate leader or a corporate manager who does not understand that language. And even in the corporate environment, there is certain language that is used. So, it takes time and practice."

Through Operation Partnership, the Tampa Bay Chamber is helping veterans make the transition and connections within the local business community.

"I think one of the most difficult aspects for a transitioning service member is understanding that new identity that they're creating in the civilian world, and then learning how to leverage that professional network to find those opportunities," said Katie Lopez, the vice president of member engagement with the Tampa Bay Chamber.

Veteran Paul Huszar is one of the mentors and is now the president and CEO of a restoration company called VetCor. However, he remembers what it was like when he was looking for work after his military service.

"I didn't have any network, but I thought, 'yeah, you know, these. I'll be able to find a job. I'm a West Point graduate. I'm a licensed professional engineer, bachelor's and master's in engineering. I commanded a battalion,' and then I went six months without being able to find a job, because people didn't know who I was and know what my capabilities were," said Huszar.

He said some veterans struggle to sell themselves in the job market.

"We learned how to be an adult based on the cultures, norms and values of the US military, which is all about the team and not about the individual," said Huszar. "And then when you transition out, what's it about? It's about me. It's about the individual. I have to advertise myself. I have to promote myself. I have to establish a network."

Greer is encouraged by what he's learned, and he thinks other veterans will be too.

"You know, for the first time, they have choices, but they have to take the blinders off to realize that they actually have choices and really get out into the community and learn about what opportunities are out there that they may have never known about," said Greer. "And that was one thing that this program has already done for me."

For more information about Operation Partnership, contact the Tampa Bay Chamber by clicking here.

