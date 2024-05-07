Marine Corps veteran brings ‘bougie’ BBQ to Tampa with Liberty Smokehouse

The Liberty Smokehouse is a self-described "bougie" barbeque company located in Tampa.

"It’s French-refined, southern-rooted, and Latin in flair," described owner and head chef, Bryan Jacobs.

Jacobs sells his barbeque around town out of a 1971 military cargo truck. He thought the truck was perfect for the business, considering he’s a Marine Corps combat veteran.

MADE IN TAMPA BAY: Southern Brewing and Winery brings friendly hang out spot to heart of Seminole Heights

"I loved every aspect of what I did. I loved my brothers, my Marine Corps misfits," he said.

The Liberty Smokehouse logo is close to Jacobs' heart. The 22 stars in it stand for the 22 military veterans who die by suicide every day in the United States.

Jacobs lost his younger brother, a fellow veteran, to suicide.

MILITARY: Military technology on display at Tampa trade show

To learn more about The Liberty Smokehouse, visit www.thelibertysmokehouse.com. You can also learn about Jacobs' non-profit, Vets 2 Success by visiting vets2success.org.

To find out where the truck will be located, visit their Instagram page.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: