‘Operation Spring into Safety’ heads to Bradenton

The 2nd Annual Operation Spring into Safety event is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State College of Florida in Bradenton.

The event, hosted by State College of Florida, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Transportation, is designed to provide families with an interactive look at public safety, emergency response, and road construction equipment.

Promotional poster for Operation Spring into Safety event. Courtesy: Florida Dept. of Transportation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see and explore a variety of vehicles, including:

Fire and rescue trucks

Law enforcement vehicles, including a SWAT Bearcat armored vehicle

Helicopters used for emergency response

Construction equipment used in road and bridge projects

Bomb squad vehicles, marine airboats, and swamp buggies

In addition to vehicle displays, the event will also offer a free helmet fitting station and a bike confidence course aimed at promoting bicycle safety. Food trucks will be on-site as well.

Mascots, including Marty the Marauder, Maverick the Manatee, and Vince and Larry the Crash Test Dummies, will also be present.

According to organizers, the event is designed to give children and families a closer look at the equipment and personnel involved in public safety. Officials emphasize that early education about safety—whether related to traffic, emergency preparedness, or bicycle safety—can help prevent injuries and improve community awareness.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton, FL 34207

Admission: Free

Organizers anticipate a strong turnout and encourage attendees to arrive early.

