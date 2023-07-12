Derek Diaz shooting: Orlando police release bodycam video in officer-involved shooting

The Orlando Police Department released the body camera video of the July 3 deadly shooting of Derek Diaz, a 26-year-old, man in downtown Orlando. Police also identified the Orlando police officer who shot him. Diaz later died at the hospital.

Diaz, 26, was shot around 2 a.m. on July 3 while inside his parked vehicle near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue. Police said officers were conducting proactive patrols to "remove illegal drugs and crime guns off our streets" at the time, and approached Diaz who was suspected of illegal drug activity.

Police said during the interaction Diaz made a "movement" – thought at the time to possibly be toward a gun – which led to Officer Jose Velez to fire his gun. Officer Velez has been with Orlando police for three years, police said.

The release of bodycam footage comes days after a vigil was held for the 26-year-old man, where his family demanded transparency and answers from law enforcement, including the release of the bodycam video, in the shooting. The family has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent the family.

You can watch the bodycam video in the player above. FOX 35 has edited the video to freeze right before the shooting, though you will hear the gunfire, followed by the moments that immediately follow.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the department is releasing the footage in "full transparency and in accordance with department policy."

"Earlier this morning, the Orlando Police Department met with the Diaz family and their attorney to show them the body worn camera video before it was released publicly," Smith said. "I express my sincere condolences to the Diaz family on the loss of their loved one."

"We understand the need for answers. Maintaining the integrity of the investigation process is also needed so that the facts are provided fairly and transparently. An investigation not only involves body worn camera video of the incident but also includes the collection of witness testimony, evidence and other materials," police said.

The investigation has since been transferred over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Orlando police have deferred all follow-up questions related to the shooting to the FDLE, citing the ongoing investigation.

The bodycam video: "Shots fired"

Orlando police released four videos that show the shooting of Diaz. Three of the videos are from three officers' body-worn cameras. A fourth video is an explainer video produced by the Orlando Police Department.

The videos show officers approach Diaz around 1:52 a.m., who is sitting inside his vehicle. The officer orders his to turn off his music and ot put his hands on the steering wheel. Police said Diaz was suspected of illegal drug activity.

"Give me that. Give me the other one, and put your hands on the steering wheel right now," the officer told him, pointing to two items in Diaz's hands that appear to be wrapped in foil. The officer then told Diaz not to move.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Later, Diaz appears to move his hands from the steering wheel and reaches toward his right side. Gunfire then follows. The Orlando Police Department said Diaz allegedly opened the center console of his car.

"Shots fired!" an officer can be heard saying on the video. Moments later after verifying all officers are OK, police go back to the car and pull Diaz out of the vehicle. An officer then performs CPR.

Diaz appears unresponsive in the video.

"Stay with me, stay with me," an officer said.

Diaz was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

Derek Diaz's family reacts: More questions than answers

At a press conference on Wednesday, attorneys representing Derek Diaz's family and family members said they were able to view the bodycam video earlier that morning, but said it left them with more questions than answers.

One of the biggest questions they had is why police "aggressively" approached Diaz in the first place. They also asked police to specify what the alleged narcotic was found.

Police said the officer who shot Diaz has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.