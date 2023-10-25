Orlando resident caught keeping wild alligator in their garage: FWC

Most Floridians have a fascination with alligators, but it's safe to say one Orange County resident took an interest in the unique reptile too far.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a resident in Orlando was found illegally possessing an American alligator in their garage.

An FWC officer responded to the home after learning the gator was likely being housed at the residence.

The officer spoke with the resident who admitted to taking the alligator from the wild.

Officials said no one at the home had a permit to keep the gator. FWC said the violations were addressed accordingly.

According to FWC's website, one must have a Class II Personal pet license to lawfully possess an American alligator for personal use.

To qualify for a permit one must be at least 18 years old and must not be convicted of certain wildlife-related violations. They also must demonstrate a year and 1,000 hours of substantial practical experience in the handling, husbandry and care of alligators or other crocodilian species.