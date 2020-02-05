Oro Valley Police K-9 retires after 7 years of service

article

It's off to the land of endless belly rubs and chasing rabbits for one Arizona K-9.

The Oro Valley Police Department announced that K-9 Bruno has retired after seven years of service.

In a video posted to the department's Facebook page, an announcement was made over the radio thanking Bruno for all of his hard work. His handler rewarded him with ice cream.

"K-9 Bruno, on behalf of the Oro Valley Police Department, thank you for your dedication and service to your fellow officers and the community," the post said. "Enjoy retirement!"

Thank you, Bruno, for your service.