Orphaned manatee calf rescued from House Spring in Crystal River: FWC

An orphaned manatee calf was rescued from House Spring in Crystal River on Monday, according to the FWC.

A member of River Ventures, which is a manatee tour group in the area, told FOX 13 that they had seen the male calf without a mother for four or five days straight.

They also said he had approached other female manatees to nurse, but was unsuccessful.

That's when they decided to contact the FWC to help bring the manatee to safety.

The FWC says the injured calf is in thin condition. They say he is less than six months old and only five and a half feet long.

He is now at Zoo Tampa for rehabilitation and care. FWC officials say they are grateful that the person reported the manatee.

What you can do:

You can always reach out to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline by calling 888-404-3922.

