Osprey man, 76, arrested in wife’s death

article

A 76-year-old man from Osprey, Florida was arrested after deputies suspected he killed his wife in June.

On June 20, Sarasota County deputies received a report of the death of 74-year-old Judith Richardson, and arrived to the couple’s home at 517 Rousseau Drive. At the time, her husband, John Richardson, alluded to being involved in her death but didn’t provide an explanation, they said.

Detectives said they noticed “fresh abrasions and bruising” on the wife’s arms. Near her body, a bloody pillowcase and broken wristwatch, belonging to John, were found.

An autopsy determined Judith died from homicidal violence and suffered blunt force injuries to her head and upper body.

John was arrested Monday for murder.

