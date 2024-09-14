Ovarian cancer foundation 5k raises more than $60k to help patients and survivors

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Linda Condon proudly marched passed the start line to kick off the annual Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s 5k race on Saturday morning, before cheering on the other participants as they started their journey through downtown St. Pete.

Right alongside her survivor sisters, it was an incredibly well-deserved tribute to Condon, and all women who’ve put up a fight against a horrendous disease.

"I was diagnosed in 2015 and had it four times," Condon explained. "Unfortunately, in many cases, it does come back and acts more like a chronic illness."

In the beginning of her battle, Condon was working as a therapist at her own private practice, which she struggled to run as she began treatments. That’s when the Celma Mastry team stepped in.

"I work for myself, and I couldn't work, so the foundation gave me a grant the first time I got cancer and the second time."

"She is a great success story," said Claudette Carlan, Chairman of the Celma Mastry Foundation. "Now she's giving back to our organization, helping other women in the same spot that she was in."

Condon does so by facilitating the support group for survivors, where they open the floor to conversations about worries, concerns and fears.

Pictured: Celma Mastry

Celma Mastry was Claudette Carlan's mother.

Mastry started the foundation in 2003 while battling ovarian cancer but passed away a year later.

After seeing how many women didn't have the support, Mastry's eight children and grandchildren have made it their mission to keep supporting women battling the aggressive cancer.

"People of course, they lose their job, they can't work, they're sick and they only have so much money," said Mastry's grandson, Bernie Moran. "Do I pay the light bill? Do they pay the mortgage? Being able to help with those bills, or transportation to treatment, or even simply educate other women, it means the world to be a part of an organization like this."

More than two decades later, their "One step closer to a Cure" race serves as their biggest fundraiser, and this year it's on track to raise more than $60k.

