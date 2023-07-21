Over 100 child porn images found on Sarasota man's laptop, police say

article

A Sarasota man was arrested at his home and is facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant at 1117 Colleton Drive on Monday, July 17. Detectives say they seized 51-year-old Michael Sosa's laptop during the search.

They say they found over 100 images of child pornography and over 500 images of child erotica on his computer after a forensic exam.

Police say they arrested Sosa on Thursday. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $600,000 bond, according to officials.