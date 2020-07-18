Over 10,000 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 90 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 10,328 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 337,569.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 4,895, an increase of 90 since Friday's update. Another 107 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally Polk County is reporting 12 new deaths, Polk County is reporting 10, Pasco County is reporting two and Hillsborough and Sumter Counties are each reporting one new death.

Of the 337,569 cases, 333,201 are Florida residents while 4,368 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 23,103

Pinellas: 13,019

Sarasota: 4,065

Manatee: 6,280

Sumter: 787

Polk: 9,030

Citrus: 766

Hernando: 1,110

Pasco: 4,769

Highlands: 708

DeSoto: 1,055

Hardee: 694

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 20,632 Floridians have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 2,935,521 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 13.6% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Today's new case number represents the 46th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period. It was at 12.17% on Friday, the most recent date available.

As the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has also begun to reflect the same upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Experts say the current spike is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the recent case increases are largely due to testing of "high-risk" individuals like farmworkers in the state's rural counties, prisoners, and residents of long-term care facilities, though he has more recently noted the "erosion" in social distancing, especially among the younger demographics in social setting. That prompted him to order all bars to cease serving alcohol.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

