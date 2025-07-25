More than 200 cats rescued from Manatee County home

The Brief More than 200 cats have been rescued from a Manatee County home. Officials said most of the cats were in good health and spirits. Officials are asking the community to help foster, adopt and/or donate to a shelter.



What Manatee County officials say started as an act of kindness turned into an animal hoarding situation, resulting in more than 200 cats in need of a home.

The backstory:

Manatee County officials said a resident, who had been feeding stray cats, reached out for help after the population grew quickly because the felines were not spayed or neutered.

Manatee County Animal Welfare (MCAW), Manatee County Public Safety, and nine partner animal rescue organizations removed more than 200 Siamese and Siamese-mix cats from the property.

Rescuers said most of the cats were in good health and good spirits because they were able to move between the home and outdoors.

One cat required more intensive medical attention due to an eye issue, but most were cleared for transport and adoption readiness.

The cats were assessed and treated on-site by Southwest Florida Spay and Neuter Services, which performed surgeries in a mobile EMS unit in partnership with MCAW.

What they're saying:

Officials stated that the individual had cooperated with authorities and was concerned about the cats' well-being.

"This was not about cruelty or neglect—it was about someone trying to do good who became overwhelmed," said Sarah Brown, director of Community & Veterans Services. "We’re proud of the quick and humane response from our team and partners, and we’re especially thankful to the resident for seeking help."

"Animal hoarding is a complex behavioral condition often rooted in mental health challenges," said Claribel Gill, MS, LAMP Counselor and Psychiatric Clinic Coordinator with Manatee County Government. "It’s important for the public to understand that hoarding is not about malice—it’s typically driven by a deep emotional attachment and a genuine desire to help, even when the situation becomes unmanageable. If you notice a loved one or friend exhibiting any of these behaviors, gently recommend professional help with a caring, compassionate and non-judgmental approach."

"It’s remarkable how healthy the majority of these cats were when we arrived," said DVM Syna Johnson, Medical Director of Manatee County Animal Welfare. "Our medical team—alongside Southwest Florida Spay and Neuter Services—was able to perform dozens of surgeries on-site using a mobile EMS unit, while our shelter’s medical staff triaged and received any unstable cats in-house."

What you can do:

Officials are asking the community to help foster, adopt and/or donate to a shelter.

They said the cats range in age and are friendly, social and in need of stable environments as they transition to new lives.

While most of the highly social cats were transferred to rescue partners, MCAW’s Palmetto Adoption Center currently has 17 cats remaining who are best suited for barn cat placement. These cats are healthy but have a more independent temperament, making them ideal for safe outdoor environments like barns, warehouses, or workshops, where they can thrive.

Click here to learn more or call Manatee County Animal Welfare at (941) 742-5933.