Florida man arrested for allegedly throwing cat against brick wall: Bradenton police

A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after his girlfriend said that he threw her cat against a brick wall, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The backstory:

The investigation began after a local veterinary hospital informed police that a cat in their care had suffered injuries that were consistent with blunt force trauma.

The cat's owner told police that she had returned home and found her cat injured.

When she tried taking it to the hospital, that's when she said her boyfriend, Keshaun Williams, 26, threw the animal against a brick wall.

She also told police that Williams has a history of violence towards her cat.

Police say that the cat is recovering.

Williams has been charged with animal cruelty, a first-degree misdemeanor that can result in up to a year in jail.

What they're saying:

BPD says that people who hurt animals don’t stop with animals.

This statement was provided to Bradenton police after the incident:

"Words cannot express the absolute relief and gratitude our family felt because of the care, professionalism, and dedication shown by your officers. They treated my daughter with compassion and respect, and they made her feel safe during a time when she was vulnerable and afraid."

What you can do:

You can report suspected animal cruelty, abuse, or neglect by calling BPD at 941-932-9300 or Manatee County Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

