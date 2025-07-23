Dog found abandoned in cage on side of I-275

The Brief A dog was found abandoned in a cage on the side of I-275 in Hillsborough County early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a driver spotted the American pit mix along the northbound side of I-275 north of Bearss Ave. Hillsborough County Animal Control responded at the request of troopers, who are now searching for the dog's owner.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a dog was found abandoned and caged on the shoulder of Interstate 275 early Wednesday, and troopers are searching for his owner.

What we know:

In a post on social media, FHP said a driver spotted the American pit mix along the northbound side of I-275 north of Bearss Ave. in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Animal Control responded at the request of FHP and rescued the dog, according to troopers, who say he had been in the kennel for "some time" but was not injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what possible charges the dog's owner, if identified, could face.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows his owner is asked to call *FHP (*347).