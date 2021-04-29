Over $50 million in meth seized during trafficking operation involving Mexican drug cartel

Law enforcement recently seized enough methamphetamine that had a street value of over $50 million, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

"Operation Dirty Water," a drug-trafficking investigation, involved investigators from the sheriff’s office, Department of Homeland Security, Haines City Police Department, and agencies in Georgia.

In a news release, officials said the operation had ties to the Mexican drug cartel.

"The investigation resulted in the largest volume of methamphetamine seized during a joint investigation involving the Polk County Sheriff's Office, including 1,416 pounds of crystalized and liquid methamphetamine," the agency said. "The street value of the drugs seized is over $50 million."

Additional information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

